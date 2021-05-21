Watch
Inside South Florida

South Florida's real estate market is heating up

Posted at 11:59 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 12:38:21-04

There has been a steady flow of people moving to South Florida and buying up property in recent months, leaving several SoFlo residents ready to sell. Troubadour Realty can help you sell with ease, and make sure someone else is able to find their home sweet home.

John Taylor, broker and president of Troubadour Realty, says the company can provide you with everything you need to sell your home for top dollar in today's market. With a couple of clicks and the option to do all the business over Zoom and phone calls, you can sell your house without even leaving it.

"For an investor, this is a great way to sell, they don't have to worry about being a real estate broker, having a real estate license, all the cost savings of the programs apply to them...they get everything they need to sell the house with minimal overhead," says Taylor.

Troubadour Realty gives you everything you need and then some when it comes to selling your house. Taylor says the savings can be as large as $50,000. To find out more you can click here, or give them a call at 786-278-8399

