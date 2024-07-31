South Florida's Small Businesses Get a Boost with Regions Bank and ICIC

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Regions Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Exciting news for small businesses in South Florida! Chris Cruzpino from Regions Bank joined Inside South Florida to share transformative opportunities available through the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC). This program, likened to a one-day MBA, is designed to help small businesses expand their horizons and thrive in the competitive market.

"The ICIC will help small businesses expand in ways they didn't even know existed," said Cruzpino. The program offers a comprehensive learning experience, covering crucial areas such as marketing, cash flow management, and financial administration. Participants not only benefit from a one-time event but also gain ongoing access to coaches and virtual training, creating a continuous pipeline of advice and support.

Regions Bank has a longstanding partnership with ICIC, helping over 800 small businesses generate more than 3,000 jobs and increase their revenues by 254%. "We want to give back to the communities we serve," Cruzpino emphasized, highlighting South Florida as a significant market for the bank.

The program targets existing businesses generating at least $150,000 in sales, particularly those serving or located in economically underserved markets. These businesses are invited to apply and take full advantage of the resources available through ICIC.

The response to the program has been enthusiastic. A breakfast event hosted by Regions Bank to introduce the program saw a flurry of interest and applications, even during the holiday week of July 4th. "We really want small businesses to take advantage of this opportunity," Cruzpino encouraged.

Small businesses interested in this transformative opportunity can apply at icic.org/icc/apply. Importantly, this program is offered at no cost to the participants.