South Florida’s Small Press Fair Celebrates Creativity and Community

Book fairs are a staple of literary culture, but have you ever experienced a small press fair? This annual event brings together independent artists, makers, and creatives to celebrate the power of print, book, and zine-making.

Held in Dania Beach, the ninth annual Small Press Fair (SPF) transformed the city into a vibrant hub for artists and print enthusiasts. With nearly 90 exhibitors from across South Florida and beyond, the event showcased a variety of creative works—from photography and screen-printed T-shirts to intricate collages and experimental zines. “SPF stands for Small Press Fair, which means that anyone interested in creating multiples on paper is invited to exhibit their work,” shared Ingrid Schindall, director of the Small Press Fair.

Beyond the exhibits, SPF also featured live demonstrations and interactive workshops, allowing attendees to dive hands-on into the world of printmaking.

One of the most exciting additions this year was the Printing with Plants Workshop, where attendees used foraged plants to create unique prints. The workshop drew people of all ages—from toddlers to professional artists—fostering a true sense of community through creativity. "Seeing plants from Puerto Rico here in South Florida was so jarring—but in the most beautiful way," said workshop teacher Amaya Estrada, reflecting on how the region’s natural landscape connects to cultural identity.

While the fair featured incredible artwork, its true magic lay in the people—artists, visitors, and exhibitors coming together to share their passion for creativity. In an age where much of our connection happens online, SPF offered a rare opportunity for face-to-face engagement, collaboration, and inspiration. "I bought a couple of magazines and comics today that feel like they came from another dimension!" visitor Adriel Kaplan remarked.

From humble beginnings to a thriving annual event, SPF continues to expand its reach and influence. “This is our biggest year yet,” said volunteer coordinator Tayina Deravile. “We’ve been doing this for nine years, and as a community, the word-of-mouth keeps spreading. That’s what makes us bigger every year.”

SPF is proof that when a community comes together, creativity knows no bounds. Whether you’re an artist, a collector, or simply someone who appreciates unique creative expressions, the Small Press Fair is a must-visit event that celebrates the heart of South Florida’s art scene.

For more information, visit their website SPF-FTL.com or their Instagram at @SPFFTL.