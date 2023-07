Digital Creator, Heather Knickerbocker, joined Inside South Florida to share restaurants with treats to satisfy your cravings for authentic international foods.

“One of our favorites is Chefs on the Run in Homestead. It's Puerto Rican food. Their crazy mofongo is really delicious,” says Knickerbocker. “Another one that we like is called the French Bistro. It's a mix of French and Argentinian food. It’s amazing.”

For more information, visit GimmeMiami.com and @gimme.miami