Spark a smile on your mom’s face with these Mother’s Day gift ideas

Josh McBride, Entertainment and Lifestyle Expert, joined Inside South Florida with a variety of gift ideas for your mom.

“A great gift for Mother's Day is the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Beautiful Skin Foundation and Concealer,” says McBride. “The foundation is a buildable medium coverage foundation available in 30 shades with ingredients to combine instant glow and buildable coverage.” Find this item at CharlotteTilbury.com

This next gift idea will have your mom radiating with a sweet aroma.

“Celebrate your mom with a limited-edition Carolina Herrera gift set featuring Good Girl Blush Eau de Parfum dressed in a floral gift box,” says McBride.” This radiant reinvention of the iconic Good Girl scent reveals the multifaceted nature of modern womanhood with a double dose of sensual vanilla.” Find this product at Macy’s, Ulta, and Sephora and more

For a more practical gift, checkout the Otterbox’s Otter Grip phone cases.

“It has a built-in grip for confident and comfortable phone handling and the grip presses flat with the case when it's not in use,” says McBride. “A variety of colors and patterns that are perfect for making mom's phone feel like her own.” Find these items at Otterbox.com

You can also surprise your mother with a special brunch on her special day.

“Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almond Milk can be used as a one-to-one swap for dairy milk in any recipe thanks to its rich consistency,” says McBride. “Its creaminess and delicious flavor work perfectly with sweet and savory dishes from coffee to smoothies to baked goods and entrees.” Find this product at major retailers

Top off the celebrations with a little something sweet.

“Baked By Melissa is the dessert company famous for their bite sized cupcakes,” says McBride. “They have the perfect gift for any mom anywhere in the country as they're offering a special Mother's Day gift box with limited edition cupcake flavors, and they have gluten-free and vegan options as well.” Find these items at BakedbyMelissa.com

For more information, visit @joshymcbride

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group.