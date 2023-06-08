Spark romance with “Match Me in Miami” on The Roku Channel

Expert Matchmaker, Devyn Simone, navigate the drama-filled journey of helping singles find love in the 305 while managing their own personal lives on the Roku docu-series "Match Me in Miami."

“Miami is so different. It's interesting what people prioritize,” says Simone. “I will say Miami has the glitz and the glamour. It's a little flashier. What happens is the really good people, even people who are really cute, that are in Miami are not used to kind of presenting the flash. They feel like they can get lost.”

“Match Me in Miami” streams Fridays on The Roku Channel.

