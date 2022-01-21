Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Speaking to your children about mental health

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 15:05:21-05

We are living in a stressful time and navigating that can be tricky for us and our families. Covid fatigue is real, and knowing how to communicate with our children about how to handle it can be a challenge for some. Mental health expert, doctor Mousa Botros, from the psychiatry department at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital offered some advice on how to have these conversations.

Dr. Botros says it's more important now than ever to pay extra attention to your mental health. Along with the physical health challenges, things like missing family and friends, losing loved ones, and being burdened by the worry of COVID infection have added extra strength.

Parents continue to play a vital role in their children's lives. Dr. Botros says they should keep providing hope while listening to children and guiding them to a more peaceful state of mind. However, it's also important for parents to make sure they're taking care of their own mental health. Parents can do this by creating a healthy sleep and work balance, and taking time for themselves.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors