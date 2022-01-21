Speaking to your children about mental health

We are living in a stressful time and navigating that can be tricky for us and our families. Covid fatigue is real, and knowing how to communicate with our children about how to handle it can be a challenge for some. Mental health expert, doctor Mousa Botros, from the psychiatry department at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital offered some advice on how to have these conversations.

Dr. Botros says it's more important now than ever to pay extra attention to your mental health. Along with the physical health challenges, things like missing family and friends, losing loved ones, and being burdened by the worry of COVID infection have added extra strength.

Parents continue to play a vital role in their children's lives. Dr. Botros says they should keep providing hope while listening to children and guiding them to a more peaceful state of mind. However, it's also important for parents to make sure they're taking care of their own mental health. Parents can do this by creating a healthy sleep and work balance, and taking time for themselves.

