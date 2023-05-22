Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Spellbinding Author Soman Chainani reveals secrets behind his enchanting novels

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:30:19-04

New York Times Best-Selling Author, Soman Chainani, joined us on Inside South Florida and revealed the inspiration behind his latest novels, “Rise of The School for Good and Evil” and its sequel “Fall of the School for Good and Evil”.

“Growing up, I watched way too many Disney movies and fell in love with this sort of concept of good and evil. I felt like our young readers don't ever learn the original stories and how sort of complex they are,” says Chainani. “These notions of good and evil that we have are quite antiquated and quite Disney-fied, and I wanted to find a way to make kids think about them in a more challenging way.”

“Fall of the School for Good and Evil” is available wherever books are sold.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com