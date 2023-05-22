Spellbinding Author Soman Chainani reveals secrets behind his enchanting novels

New York Times Best-Selling Author, Soman Chainani, joined us on Inside South Florida and revealed the inspiration behind his latest novels, “Rise of The School for Good and Evil” and its sequel “Fall of the School for Good and Evil”.

“Growing up, I watched way too many Disney movies and fell in love with this sort of concept of good and evil. I felt like our young readers don't ever learn the original stories and how sort of complex they are,” says Chainani. “These notions of good and evil that we have are quite antiquated and quite Disney-fied, and I wanted to find a way to make kids think about them in a more challenging way.”

“Fall of the School for Good and Evil” is available wherever books are sold.

