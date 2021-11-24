Spend a weekend out at The Loop

The Loop is the City of Fort Lauderdale's Parks and Recreation newest endeavor. It features food, music, activities, and more, right in Las Olas.

Also known as Las Olas Oceanside Park, which got shortened to L.O.O.P, has four parks that make up the shape of an infinity symbol, leaving infinite experiences for everyone under the sun.

If you're looking to enjoy the Loop, you can head out for a Friday Night Soundwaves Concert, a Saturday farmer's market, and a Loop-fit program with 30 fitness programs. Friday nights also host Music and Makers, a concert series with local crafters and other merchants.