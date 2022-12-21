Spice Up the Holidays with Recipes from the Familia Kitchen Cookbook

The only thing better than getting gifts during the holiday season is all the delicious food. Kim Caviness, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of Familia Kitchen, and Patty Morrell-Ruiz, founder of “The Mad Table,” joined Inside South Florida to cook up some tasty latin-inspired recipe ideas for the holidays.

“Pernil is a cut of pork that you marinate overnight in lime and orange juice and all kinds of delicious things, and then you slow cook it the next day,” says Caviness. “What’s unique about this one is that in Cuba, very popular to eat yuca with your pork. In this case, we put them together and we stuffed it.”

No Puerto Rican holiday feast is complete without this essential side dish,

“If you’re going to go to anybody’s house in Puerto Rico, you’re going to probably see arroz con gandules,” says Caviness. “This is just rice stewed with pigeon peas. You cook it with sofrito, which is our aromatic base.”

“It has pork belly in it,” says Morrell-Ruiz. “So you know it’s going to be extra delicious.”

The best way to cap off a delicious holiday meal in South Florida is with a sweet drink like coquito.

“We have evaporated milk, sweet condensed milk, coconut milk, and coconut cream,” says Morrell-Ruiz. “It’s all different layers. That’s what cooking is all about.”

For more information, visit FamiliaKitchen.com and TheMadTable.com