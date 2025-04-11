Spice Up Your Spring Parties with These Cheese-Centric Showstoppers from Ellsworth Creamery

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ellsworth Creamery. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring gatherings call for bold bites and flavor-packed dishes that are just as fun to make as they are to eat—and Inside South Florida welcomed lifestyle expert and chef Parker Wallace to show us exactly how it’s done.

Parker partnered with Ellsworth Creamery, a farmer-owned cooperative based in Wisconsin with 175 years of dairy-making excellence, to deliver entertaining ideas that turn everyday dishes into crowd-pleasing masterpieces.

Say Cheese to These Showstopping Snacks

Spicy & Savory Cheese Cuts: Using Ellsworth’s Habanero Ghost Pepper Monterey Jack and Chipotle Colby, Parker suggests using cookie cutters to create festive shapes like flowers and stars for charcuterie boards. Pair with fruit for a sweet-savory combo! Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Skewers: Ellsworth is known as the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin, and these dill pickle curds are the perfect twist on a trend. Skewer them with mini gherkins for a zesty, snackable bite. Italian Sandwich Ring Wreath: Made with Pillsbury dough triangles wrapped around a glass for shape, this baked masterpiece is stuffed with Italian meats, cheeses, and flavor-packed fillings. Brush with egg wash, bake at 375°F for 25-30 minutes, and serve it up hot. Steak & Cheese Muffin Bites: Biscuit dough + steak + Ellsworth’s Hot Pepper Monterey Jack = the ultimate grab-and-go party snack. Perfect for brunches or game day spreads. Buffalo Chicken Cheese Balls: Dubbed “dude food,” these creamy, spicy, deep-fried bites are made with hot buffalo chicken and melty cheese for an unforgettable app. Dip into more buffalo sauce for extra zing!

Ellsworth Creamery cheeses can be found in Florida at Sprouts and Detwiler’s Farm Market, as well as at Publix—where you can get $1 off select products from April 17 to 23—and at Winn-Dixie as April’s Cheese of the Month feature.

For other recipes and more information, visit EllsworthCreamery.com, and follow Parker on social media at @ParkersPlate or her website, ParkersPlate.com.