Spicing up the end of Summer with one of South Florida's beloved events

It's that time of year where Miami's best restaurants show what they got with Miami Spice.

From now through September, you can visit some of Miami's hottest restaurants without breaking the bank.

At Jaya at the Setai in South Beach, they are offering Southeast Asian cuisine. And they return this year to the program with a special menu just for Miami Spice.

"Every year, it's been more exciting for us because we could actually change the menu a little bit and then still keep the same authentic cities alive so we can develop different menus. So it's also very exciting for our chefs as well to try different dishes and then get the guest feedback so we can change the menu item," says Vijayudu "Vijay" Veena, Executive Chef, Jaya at The Setai.

Jaya will be offering Lunch and Dinner Miami Spice menus. For dinner, you can savor dishes like the steamed Bronzino and NY Striploin Ssam which is a Korean style steak accompanied with Bucha Jiang.

Over at Michael's Genuine Food and Drink, they are making their return to Miami Spice after a two year hiatus. Coming off their recognition from the Michelin Guide, they are excited to be back.

"We really wanted to sort of have an opportunity to get right back into it for this year, especially after our renovation we really wanted the opportunity for guests who may or may not have been here before since our renovations that we did just this past summer. We want guests to experience a couple of different dishes that we're doing on the Miami spice menu that we're super excited about and then also get to experience a brand new space that we've been at," says Dillion Wolff, Chef De Cuisine, MGFD.

Dishes like the Wood Roasted Feta and the Pomegranate Molasses Roasted Lamb Shoulder will be in their Miami Spice Menu.

The GMCVB's COO, Rolando Aedo, says they're so glad to be back and fully operational for this year's spice.

"We are pretty much back to normal and that's good not only to our industry but to our community because of the economic impact that it generates and the jobs that it supports including a lot of the folks within the restaurant community that are participating within Miami Spice," says Aedo.

To see the full list of the restaurants participating in this year's spice head on over here