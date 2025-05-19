Spinning into the Future: North Miami Kids Learn the Art of DJing from One of the Best

At the North Miami Public Library, the next generation of music lovers is stepping behind the turntables and learning the art of DJing from one of South Florida’s finest.

Led by DJ Lucky C, a fixture on 99 JAMZ and a respected name in the local music scene, the Jam Box Music Academy is part of a North Miami Tech After School Program that’s helping kids uncover and nurture their musical talents.

"Music is all around us. Technology is all around us," said DJ Lucky C. "My partner and I felt this was something truly needed for the kids in the community. They might not realize it yet, but it’s something that’s part of their daily lives."

Inside the Jam Box classroom, laptops, speakers, and DJ equipment await eager students who are learning the fundamentals: transitions, blending, track selection, and understanding diverse musical genres, from Haitian kompa to Spanish reggaetón and hip-hop.

The curriculum, developed by Team of Hope, doesn’t just teach students how to mix songs but it also builds confidence, focus, and cultural fluency.

"As a DJ in South Florida, you have to be versatile,” Lucky C explained. “You’re playing for a different crowd everywhere you go. You need to know how to play different styles. This is really about showing how much fun DJs have doing what we do, along with the technical side.”

One standout student, nicknamed “DJ John Cena”, is already mastering the basics and making waves among his peers.

Though the class isn’t aimed at turning every student into a professional DJ overnight, it shows them how fun and empowering the craft can be. And for some, that spark may evolve into a lifelong passion or even a career.

“That, to me, honestly makes me a little scared for my job. These kids are just so creative. They’re thinking outside the box in ways our generation never could,” said Lucky C. “It makes me feel like the music is in good hands.”

From Despacito to underground beats, these young prodigies are finding their rhythm—and maybe even their calling.

For more on the Jam Box Music Academy and North Miami Tech programs, visit the City of North Miami’s website at NorthMiamiFL.gov and TeamOfHope.org or stop by the library to learn more.