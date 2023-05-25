Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Spirits to carry you through Memorial Day weekend

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 18:30:09-04

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida joined Inside South Florida to share tasty drink options for your Memorial Day weekend.

“Lolea Sangria is absolutely delicious. It's made from a temper Neo and Cabernet Sauvignon wines. It's all natural flavors. It's perfect to just pour and serve.”

Margaritas are a fan favorite. Adding Partida Tequila may be a great addition to your celebrations this week.

“It is made from 100% Blue web agava. There are no additives,” says Zahn. “This makes a delicious passionfruit Margarita.”

If notes of florals and citrus excite you, Una Vodka should be on your shopping list.

“It's actually infused with flowers,” says Zahn. “It also has some orange blossom made with Florida oranges. It makes great cocktails.”

If ready-made cocktails are more your speed, Truly’s canned spirits are perfect for you.

“We have Blue Razz, Lemon Ice and Peach Burst. They're absolutely easy,” says Zahn. “Whether you're doing a picnic or you're on a boat this Memorial Day weekend, these are perfect.”

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.

