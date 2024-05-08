Spoil Mom Silly: Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello Jon Salas. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Mother's Day approaches, the pressure is on to find the perfect gifts to show appreciation for the incredible moms in our lives. Thankfully, lifestyle expert Jon Salas has returned to the studio to share a curated selection of gifts that will make any mom feel truly cherished on her special day.

1-800-Flowers

Jon kicks off the gifting spree with a timeless classic: flowers. Partnering with 1-800-Flowers, Jon introduces the "Amazing Mom Bouquet," a stunning arrangement bursting with vibrant colors and fragrant blooms. Crafted by local florists, this exclusive bouquet embodies the essence of Mother's Day, starting at just $99.99. With pink and purple hues, it's a visual and olfactory delight that any mom would adore. For more information, visit 1-800-Flowers.com.

Disaronno Velvet

Moving on to delectable delights, Jon presents Disaronno Velvet, a luxurious Italian spirit perfect for indulging mom's sweet tooth. With its rich blend of almond, floral, chocolate, and vanilla notes, this velvety liqueur promises a unique tasting experience. Priced at $29.99, it's a delightful addition to any Mother's Day celebration, available at ABC Fine Wines & Spirits.

Forme

For moms prioritizing health and wellness, Jon introduces Form, a revolutionary line of posture-correcting wearables. From shirts to leggings, Form's FDA-registered garments promote optimal alignment, performance, and recovery. With designs that seamlessly blend style and functionality, Form offers a fashionable solution to posture woes. The Power Bra, featuring nine panels of tension-bearing fabric, is a standout piece priced at $125, available at forme.science.

InterContinental DC - The Wharf

For the ultimate Mother's Day extravagance, Jon unveils an enticing trip to Washington, D.C., courtesy of the InterContinental DC - The Wharf. Through an exclusive partnership with DC United, sports-loving moms can enjoy premium suite accommodations, VIP seats at a match, access to premium club amenities, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with the player of the match. With prices available upon inquiry, this getaway promises unforgettable memories and VIP treatment for mom. To book the package, call the hotel at 202-800-0844.

Jon reminds viewers to explore these gift options and more on his Instagram @HelloJonSalas, or his website HelloJonSalas.com. With an array of thoughtful and extravagant gifts, there's no excuse for not pampering mom this Mother's Day.