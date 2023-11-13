Spotify Premium Users Can Now Listen to 15 Hours of Monthly Audiobooks with Access to Over 200,000 Titles

Spotify's AI DJ and Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier ‘X’ Jernigan, joined Inside South Florida to announce that Spotify Premium users can now enjoy 15 hours of free audiobook listening each month. This exciting perk comes from a vast library featuring over 200,000 bestselling titles for users to choose from.

“We're announcing that as of right now, available for all eligible premium account holders, so that means primary account holders if you have a dual plan, or if you have a family plan, you now have access to 15 hours of audiobooks,” says Jernigan. “And that's from our library of over 200,000 audio books, which includes 70% of the best selling titles out there, that's now included in your premium account. You don't have to do anything extra other than press play.”

