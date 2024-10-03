Spotlight on GotATek: IT Support and Senior Tech Assistance

Watch Now
Inside South Florida welcomed CEO Amanda Udo from GotATek, an IT consultant based in Florida, to discuss her vital work supporting both small businesses and seniors with technology. Amanda provides one-on-one training, helping seniors stay safe online by guiding them through common tech issues and educating them about scams, particularly those involving cell phones and computers.

Her most sought-after service is device and computer maintenance, ensuring that devices stay updated and function properly. Amanda started GotATek, inspired by helping her grandmother with her tech needs, and now runs a successful business focused on empowering individuals to navigate the digital world with confidence.

Connect with Amanda and GotATek on social media @GotATek or visit her website at GotATek.com for more information.

