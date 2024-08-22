Spotlight on ICCC: Empowering South Florida's Small Businesses

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Regions Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Kelly Brown, Palm Beach and Broward Market Executive from Regions Bank, recently joined us on Inside South Florida to discuss an exciting initiative making its way to the region for the first time: the Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program. This program, aimed at empowering small businesses, is especially relevant for the vibrant and fast-growing business community in South Florida.

South Florida's small business market is one of the most dynamic in the nation, with local entrepreneurs playing a critical role in the community. These businesses are not only owned and operated by South Floridians but also provide essential products and services while employing a significant portion of the workforce. Recognizing the importance of these enterprises, Regions Bank is bringing the ICCC program to South Florida to ensure that everyone, particularly those from underserved communities, has the opportunity to grow and succeed.

The ICCC program is designed for established businesses that have a minimum of $150,000 in annual sales and are on a growth trajectory. Since its inception in 2005, the program has helped nearly 6,000 businesses raise over $2.4 billion in capital—a crucial resource for any small business looking to expand. The program offers a one-day "Mini MBA," providing participants with access to consultants and experts who help customize a growth plan tailored to their specific needs.

If you’re a small business owner in South Florida looking to take your business to the next level, this program is a must. And the best part? Regions Bank is covering the cost, making it completely free for all participants. Interested businesses can sign up until September 13th by visiting doingmoretoday.com/iccc.

Kelly emphasizes that ICCC is a fantastic opportunity for South Florida's small businesses to gain the tools and knowledge they need to grow. Whether you're looking to access capital or develop a strategic growth plan, this program offers invaluable resources that can help propel your business forward.