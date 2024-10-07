Spotlight on Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): A Silent Epidemic Leading to Amputations

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Abbott. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is one of the most prevalent yet overlooked diseases in the U.S., affecting 1 in 20 Americans over 50. Despite its seriousness, PAD remains largely unknown due to a lack of awareness about its symptoms and signs. Joining Inside South Florida, Dr. Jennifer Jones-McMeans, Divisional Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs at Abbott's vascular business, shed light on the condition.

PAD involves clogged arteries outside the heart, especially in the legs, leading to pain during daily activities and rest. Left untreated, it can result in wounds, and in severe cases, amputation. Dr. McMeans emphasized that PAD disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic communities due to higher rates of conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and smoking—modifiable risk factors.

Excitingly, Abbott has developed a groundbreaking treatment option: a first-of-its-kind dissolving stent for arteries below the knee. This new technology opens the vessel and releases a drug to maintain blood flow, reducing the need for retreatment compared to traditional methods.

For more information, visitwww.pad-info.com.