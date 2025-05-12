Spotlight on Women's Health: Understanding Hormonal Imbalance with Dr. Amy Shah

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Metagenics. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

May is a month of many celebrations—and that includes an important spotlight on women’s health. One critical, yet often overlooked, issue affecting millions of women? Hormonal imbalance.

From mood swings to fatigue, the symptoms are widespread but often misunderstood. To help break it all down, Inside South Florida welcomed Dr. Amy Shah, a double board-certified MD and nutrition expert, to shed light on what hormonal imbalance really is and how women can support their bodies through it.

“Women’s hormones are dynamic,” said Dr. Shah. “They're changing all the time–over the month and the years–there's lots of fluctuations. When you have too little or too much of a hormone in your bloodstream, that's considered a hormone imbalance, and it causes things like fatigue, mood changes, metabolism issues and sleep issues.”

And while these symptoms can be frustrating and disruptive, Dr. Shah assures there are natural, science-backed ways to find balance again. Her top recommendation? Start with your plate.

“Eat high-fiber diet, fruits and vegetables, and polyphenols and omega-3 fatty acids,” she explained. “Then, you can use supplements to fill in the gaps.”

One option she recommends is the HerWellness line by Metagenics—a curated set of five natural, evidence-based supplements targeting specific hormonal symptoms. “It uses things like licorice extract, saffron, and activated B6, which are are all natural ways that you can support your hormones,” she said.

Sleep, in fact, is one of the biggest game-changers. According to Dr. Shah, the average woman only sleeps well about 14 nights a month. That poor sleep can throw off hormone production and regulation even further.

“The HerWellness line, includes the Recharge Overnight that lowers cortisol and helps with the deep sleep that's associated with hormone imbalance,” she said.

As with any supplement, Dr. Shah encourages women to talk to their healthcare provider before starting a new regimen. But when it comes to selecting safe and effective options, she finds the Metagenics Her Wellness line reliable and customizable to different needs.

To learn more, viewers can visitMetagenics.com, follow the brand on social media, or keep up with Dr. Amy Shah herself at @dramyshah for daily tips on hormone health, gut support, and nutrition.