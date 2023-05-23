Spotlighting mental health with Agape this awareness month

Inside South Florida welcomed George Mavrookas, the CEO of Agape Treatment Center, to shed light on mental health and their wellness programs.

“Stephanie Rubilio, Chief Clinical Officer, is putting together this Agape Wellness curriculum that we'll be teaching to HR executives and to high-level C-suite people in South Florida,” says Mavrookas. “We're really excited about the opportunity. When you're able to introduce mental health into the workplace and build a great culture where people feel accepted, valued, and appreciated, the sky's the limit for your business.”

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.