Spreading Light and Joy: The Disco Ball Project Lifts Cancer Patients’ Spirits

Inside South Florida welcomed Lindsay Lamchick, founder of The Disco Ball Project, to share her incredible journey of turning a personal battle into a beacon of light for cancer patients. With her radiant smile and the signature disco ball that started it all, Lindsay illuminated how a small gesture can make a big difference.

Lindsay's journey began when a fellow cancer survivor gifted her a disco ball at the start of her chemotherapy. The idea was simple yet impactful: bring the disco ball to chemotherapy sessions to uplift spirits. "It made what would normally be just such a sad, scary, depressing atmosphere, and made a difference," Lindsay shared. The disco ball brought not only light but joy to an otherwise difficult time. Inspired by its effect on herself and others, Lindsay decided to pay it forward, launching The Disco Ball Project in September 2024.

The nonprofit aims to spread joy and hope to cancer patients by gifting disco balls and creating moments of happiness during a challenging journey. Lindsay has witnessed firsthand how these shimmering lights have brought smiles and positivity to patients at the Miami Cancer Institute and beyond. “Being diagnosed with cancer is the worst club, but it truly has the best members,” she explained, emphasizing the strength and camaraderie among survivors.

This holiday season, The Disco Ball Project took its mission further by raising funds for festive, disco ball-themed decorations and assembling chemo care gift bags filled with essentials for patients. “We’re doing this for December and into January,” Lindsay said, noting how meaningful these small gestures can be for patients during the holidays.

South Floridians looking to get involved can visitprojectdiscoball.com. The organization welcomes donations through an Amazon wish list or monetary contributions. Local schools and community members are also encouraged to volunteer their time, with opportunities available for students seeking service hours.

Lindsay’s vision for The Disco Ball Project includes raising more funds to support additional patient care initiatives, such as oncofertility and cold capping, which help preserve fertility during cancer treatment. “This is just the beginning,” she said, optimistic about the project’s future impact.