Spring allergy treatment alternative

Oregon Health and Science University’s Section Chief of Allergy and Immunology and Medical Director, Dr. Shyam Joshi, joined Inside South Florida to share an innovation to help allergy sufferers.

“Traditionally, people have used antihistamine tablets and nasal sprays to help mask some of the symptoms,” says Joshi. “Nectar is revolutionizing the space by allowing people to do immunotherapy sublingually. These drops are placed under the tongue, and over time will still give you the long term benefit.”

