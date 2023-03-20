Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Spring allergy treatment alternative

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 18:29:59-04

Oregon Health and Science University’s Section Chief of Allergy and Immunology and Medical Director, Dr. Shyam Joshi, joined Inside South Florida to share an innovation to help allergy sufferers.

“Traditionally, people have used antihistamine tablets and nasal sprays to help mask some of the symptoms,” says Joshi. “Nectar is revolutionizing the space by allowing people to do immunotherapy sublingually. These drops are placed under the tongue, and over time will still give you the long term benefit.”

For more information, visit MyNectar.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Nectar.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com