Spring Cleaning Made Simple with Swiffer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Swiffer. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is here, and that means it's time for spring cleaning! While many find the task daunting, consumer expert Justine Santaniello joined Inside South Florida to share some expert tips on how to make cleaning quick, efficient, and stress-free.

Justine emphasized that the key to a successful spring clean is keeping it simple. According to her, about 80% of people plan to deep clean their home this season, and the best way to do it without stress is by using Swiffer’s lineup of powerful cleaning tools.

To make the process effortless, Justine recommends three must-have Swiffer products:



Swiffer PowerMop – Delivers a deep and effective clean while leaving a fresh scent, so your home feels and smells spotless. Swiffer Sweeper – A two-in-one tool designed to tackle different types of messes. The dry pads trap dust and hair like a magnet, while the wet pads clean tough, hard-to-reach spots that may have been neglected all winter. Swiffer Duster – Perfect for grabbing dust, dirt, and allergens from high-up spaces, intricate decor, and tricky corners, ensuring a thorough clean in every nook and cranny. Comes in 3-foot and 6-foot extenders.

With the right tools, spring cleaning doesn’t have to be overwhelming—just grab Swiffer and make your home shine with ease!

If you're ready to upgrade your spring cleaning routine, you can find Swiffer’s Power Mop, Sweeper, and Duster at retailers nationwide and online atSwiffer.com.