Spring entertaining tips with Aldi

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 18:30:22-04

Sommelier and Founder of The Lush Life, Sarah Tracey, joined Inside South Florida to share recipes to help you plan your next Spring soiree.

“I made these smoked salmon flatbreads,” says Tracey. “It's made with a specially selected flatbread that's toasted and topped with cold smoked salmon, dollops of Greek yogurt, thinly sliced red onions, and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. I paired it with a classic orange mimosa.”

