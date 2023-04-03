Spring entertaining tips with Aldi

Sommelier and Founder of The Lush Life, Sarah Tracey, joined Inside South Florida to share recipes to help you plan your next Spring soiree.

“I made these smoked salmon flatbreads,” says Tracey. “It's made with a specially selected flatbread that's toasted and topped with cold smoked salmon, dollops of Greek yogurt, thinly sliced red onions, and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. I paired it with a classic orange mimosa.”

