Spring Essentials Roundup: Beauty, Home, and Travel-Inspired Finds to Refresh Your Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is in full bloom—and so is the lineup of products designed to elevate your beauty routine, upgrade your home atmosphere, and spark a little wanderlust. Whether you’re chasing glowing skin or simply craving a springtime scent boost, lifestyle expert Josh McBride shared a curated guide to this season’s must-haves:

VOL.U.LIFT

Developed by a plastic surgeon, VOL.U.LIFT is the latest targeted solution for skin impacted by GLP-1 medication use or rapid weight loss. Designed to address skin deflation, density loss, and deep wrinkles, it features L-ornithine amino acid to plump and restore volume. Ideal as both a corrective and preventative care product, VOL.U.LIFT is available now atimageskincare.com.

Febreze Scent of the Year

Febreze is embracing JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) with the release of its 2024 Scent of the Year: Vanilla Suede. Part of the new Blends Collection, this calming blend of smoked vanilla, mahogany, and golden amber transforms your space into a luxe sanctuary. Available in retailers nationwide as both a Febreze Air spray and Febreze Plug with scent booster at retailers nationwide.

Spruce – Weed and Grass Killer

Spruce, the latest launch from Procter & Gamble, brings a clean, simple, and powerful approach to weed control. With only nine plant-based ingredients, it’s people- and pet-friendly (when used as directed) and starts working within an hour. Now available at major home and garden retailers across the U.S.

Eyebuydirect

Step into spring with a new pair of specs from Eyebuydirect. The leading online eyewear retailer offers thousands of affordable styles with a virtual try-on feature and a mission to give back. Through its Buy One, Give One program, Eyebuydirect has donated over two million pairs of prescription glasses to underserved communities. Browse the collection ateyebuydirect.com.

Romantic Getaways Collection

From Love in Paris to Honeymoon in Hawaii, Dawny’s limited-edition Romantic Getaways Collection turns laundry day into a sensory escape. The scent beads—like Date in Kyoto, reminiscent of cherry blossoms—infuse clothes with long-lasting fragrance. Pair them with Downy Fabric Softener for a full springtime experience, available at most major retailers.

From self-care to home care, these spring essentials blend practicality with a fresh burst of inspiration—just in time for a season of renewal. For more information, visit @joshymcb.