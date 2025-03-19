Spring Essentials: Skincare, Treats, and Pool Maintenance with Jamie O.

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed lifestyle expert Jamie O. to share must-have products for skincare, home essentials, and effortless pool maintenance as we transition into spring and summer.

Corneo Sensilium Dermo-Barrier Cream and Pharmaceris

For those dealing with dry, irritated skin, Jamie recommends Corneo Sensilium Dermo-Barrier Cream by Pharmaceris, a European derma-cosmetic skincare line recently launched in the U.S. on Walgreens.com and Amazon. This dermatologist-tested and clinically proven formula acts as a rescue cream that instantly soothes, heals, and protects your skin’s natural barrier. It is suitable for adults, children, and newborns and provides long-lasting hydration without a greasy feel. The cream is available for $29.99 at Walgreens.com and in Walgreens stores.

Terns–Everyday and Mayday

Jamie also highlighted Terns Active Recovery Skincare, a premium daily moisturizer designed to restore and strengthen the skin from environmental stressors. She recommended two standout products: Everyday, which helps neutralize damage and reduce signs of aging, and Mayday, an intensive after-sun formula that helps regenerate the skin from sunburns, wind burns, and minor skin irritations. Available on Terns.com for $38–$58, you can also use the promo code SPRING for 25% off your first purchase.

Eight O’Clock Coffee

For those who love bonding over a fresh cup of coffee, Jamie recommends Eight O’Clock Coffee, crafted with 100% Arabica beans and roasted under expert supervision. This coffee is available in whole bean, ground, and K-Cup pods, making it compatible with any Keurig brewer. If you enjoy iced coffee, the K-Cup pods can also be used with a Keurig K-Ice Brewer for a perfectly chilled cup. To get your own, visit EightOClock.com.

JonnyPops–Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks

For a delicious and refreshing spring treat, Jamie raves about JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks. These frozen treats are made with no artificial dyes and are free from the top nine U.S. allergens. With six delicious flavors—Cherry, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Blue Raspberry, and Grape—they are a healthier, allergy-friendly alternative for families. Each pop is made in a peanut-free facility and features a kind deed printed on every stick to encourage small acts of kindness. These treats are available in 8-count boxes for $6.99 and 18-count boxes for $11.99, and can be found at Costco, Publix, Whole Foods, and Sprouts.

Dreame Z1 Pro–Robotic Pool Cleaner

With pool season approaching, Jamie introduces the Dreame Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner, a next-generation device designed for effortless pool maintenance. This smart navigation system automatically adapts to any pool shape, detecting obstacles and adjusting its cleaning path for thorough, deep cleaning. It boasts 8,000 GPH suction power, a 4-hour battery life, Wi-Fi remote control, and auto-docking features. The Dreame Z1 Pro is available for $1,599 at DreameTech.com and on Amazon.

For More Information

For more expert recommendations and direct product links, you can visit JamieO.co or follow her on Instagram, @JamieOAndCo. With spring in full swing and summer around the corner, these products are the perfect way to refresh your skincare routine, enjoy delicious treats, and keep your pool in top shape!