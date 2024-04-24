Spring Essentials: Sweet Treats, Gut Health, and Hair Care

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by All Dressed Up… With Nothing To Drink. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the season changes and spring blossoms, lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy shares some must-have products to kickstart the season with flair. From satisfying sweet cravings to promoting gut health and enhancing hair vitality, here are the top picks:

Atkins Anytime Snacks

Indulge your sweet tooth guilt-free with Atkins' protein-packed cookies. With flavors like chocolate chip and snickerdoodle, each serving offers 8 grams of protein, only 2 grams of net carbs, and less than 1 gram of sugar. Perfect for on-the-go snacking, these cookies are available for $7.99 at Amazon and Target.

Toufayan Bakeries

Enhance your meals with fresh and authentic pita bread. Ideal as a side, for making sandwiches, or even crafting quick pita pizzas, these versatile bread options retail for only $2.99 per package and can be found in the deli section of your local Publix.

Plexus Slim Microbiome

Promote gut health and overall well-being with Plexus Slim Microbiome Activating. This patented formula features clinically demonstrated prebiotics and probiotics to support beneficial microbes in your gut and aid healthy glucose metabolism. Available in delicious flavors like raspberry lemon watermelon, each serving contains only 5 calories and retails for $96 at PlexusWorldwide.com.

Thicc Organics

Revitalize your hair naturally with Thicc Organics Follicle Stimulating System. This bundle, consisting of oil, brush, and roller, is formulated with clinically proven organic ingredients to nourish hair follicles and strengthen hair. Named the Best Organic Hair Growth Oil by Women's Health Magazine, this bundle retails for $74.97 at ThiccOrganics.com.

To learn more about these spring essentials and to shop for these products, visit Cheryl Leahy's website, AllDressedUpWithNothingToDrink.com. With these essentials in your arsenal, you'll be ready to embrace the vibrant spirit of spring with style and vitality.