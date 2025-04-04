Spring Flavors Meet Perfect Pours with St. Francis Winery’s Expert Pairings

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by St. Francis Winery & Vineyard. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether you're celebrating a graduation, toasting a warm-weather holiday, or just gathering friends for a casual backyard barbecue, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Sonoma County, California, wants to help elevate your table with the perfect wine pairings for the season.

Winemaker Katie Madigan and Executive Chef Peter Janiak agree: spring is all about fresh, seasonal ingredients—and wine should enhance the meal, not complicate it.

“I try not to overthink it,” says Chef Janiak. “I try to keep it simple and let the flavors of the vegetables and the proteins dictate the plate.”

For perfect pairings this Spring:



Sauvignon Blanc + English Pea Hummus: Crisp acidity from the Sauvignon Blanc balances the lemon crème fraîche and fresh peas, making each bite brighter and creamier.

Chardonnay + Spring Potato Soup: A velvety potato soup meets its match in the Sonoma County Chardonnay. The wine's acidity cuts through the creamy texture for a beautifully balanced pairing.

Pinot Noir + King Salmon with Mushroom Orzo Salad: The richness of salmon finds harmony with the earthy complexity of Pinot Noir. Add in mushrooms and radishes for a refreshing crunch.

“In the end, the best pairing is what you enjoy the most,” says the Katie.

All wines from St. Francis Winery are certified sustainable, so you can sip with confidence this spring. For more seasonal recipes, wine pairing tips, and to find bottles near you, visitstfranciswinery.com.