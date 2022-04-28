Spring Flowers with floral designer, Laimis Perez

Spring is the perfect time to seek out some pretty flower arrangements, and Matty’s Designs has you covered. Laimis Perez, owner of the floral company, tells us how it’s blooming right here in South Florida and the not so glamorous side of flowers.

“I started to post pictures of the arrangements I was doing on Facebook and all my friends and family were cheering me on,” says Perez. “Now looking back, they're not really great at all. But at the moment, they were okay. And then that led to a friend calling me to do the flowers for a luxury brand boutique.”

Matty’s has now expanded and makes arrangements for corporate events, weddings, and personalized flower arrangements for special occasions.

“Like I always mentioned, only the final product of working with flowers is the glamorous part about it,” says Perez. “When it comes to obstacles, you have to outsource your products or just be nervous all the time about if they won't arrive on time for your party.”

The name behind her brand is actually a tribute to her late grandmother, Marta. She was a silk flowers designer and passed away when Perez was two. Now that she is running her own flower business, she felt it was only right to honor her this way.

“I always felt an extreme connection to my grandmother even if I don’t remember her,” says Perez. “So when I knew this was what I wanted to do as a career, I said ‘I need to choose a name that honors my grandmother.”