Spring Has Sprung at CityPlace Doral with a Mesmerizing Art Installation

Spring has arrived, and CityPlace Doral is celebrating with an enchanting art installation that debuted in 2023. This year, the vibrant display is back, featuring an Instagrammable tree and a breathtaking canopy of sunflower-decorated umbrellas.

Imagine stepping into an oasis where 1,300 sunflower umbrellas create a stunning overhead canopy. This art installation transforms the skies above CityPlace Doral, offering visitors a mesmerizing visual experience. It's not just about looking up; the entire area is filled with photo-perfect spots that invite you to capture the beauty of spring.

The Fountain Plaza at CityPlace Doral has been transformed into a photographer's dream. Highlights include:



Sunflower Tunnel: Walk through a tunnel adorned with vibrant sunflowers, perfect for capturing magical moments.

Walk through a tunnel adorned with vibrant sunflowers, perfect for capturing magical moments. Swing Decked in Lush Greenery: Relax on a swing surrounded by lush greenery and sunflowers, offering a perfect spot for a serene selfie.

Don't forget to bring your Khambrelera! Snap a selfie amidst the sunflowers and share your experience by tagging @cityplacedoral on social media. You might just get a chance to shine on their official channels.

For more details about this stunning installation and other events, visit cityplacedoral.com/events.