Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Spring Has Sprung at CityPlace Doral with a Mesmerizing Art Installation

Posted at 11:46 PM, Jun 13, 2024

Spring has arrived, and CityPlace Doral is celebrating with an enchanting art installation that debuted in 2023. This year, the vibrant display is back, featuring an Instagrammable tree and a breathtaking canopy of sunflower-decorated umbrellas.

Imagine stepping into an oasis where 1,300 sunflower umbrellas create a stunning overhead canopy. This art installation transforms the skies above CityPlace Doral, offering visitors a mesmerizing visual experience. It's not just about looking up; the entire area is filled with photo-perfect spots that invite you to capture the beauty of spring.

The Fountain Plaza at CityPlace Doral has been transformed into a photographer's dream. Highlights include:

  • Sunflower Tunnel: Walk through a tunnel adorned with vibrant sunflowers, perfect for capturing magical moments.
  • Swing Decked in Lush Greenery: Relax on a swing surrounded by lush greenery and sunflowers, offering a perfect spot for a serene selfie.

Don't forget to bring your Khambrelera! Snap a selfie amidst the sunflowers and share your experience by tagging @cityplacedoral on social media. You might just get a chance to shine on their official channels.

For more details about this stunning installation and other events, visit cityplacedoral.com/events.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com