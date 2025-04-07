Spring Into a Healthier Plate: Simple Swaps for a Fresh Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nutrition by Mia. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is the season of renewal—not just for your home, but for your health too. Inside South Florida welcomed nutrition expert Mia Syn who shared easy and delicious ways to refresh your plate with nutrient-rich ingredients that pack flavor and function.

Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Blends

If you’ve wanted to tap into the benefits of apple cider vinegar but can’t get past the taste, try Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Blends. Available in four tasty flavors, these raw, unfiltered blends still include “the mother” for full wellness benefits—without the harsh bite.

Try this:



Blend coconut yogurt, Bragg ACV honey blend, raspberry, peach, and orange juice for a creamy, gut-boosting start. Spring Mocktail: Mix 6 oz sparkling water, 2 oz lime juice, and 1 tbsp Citrus Ginger ACV blend for a refreshing, wellness-forward spritzer.

Find them at Amazon, Walmart, and Sprouts. For more information, visit Braggs.com.

Koia Elite and Koia Protein Powders

Gone are the days of gritty, chalky plant proteins. Koia brings creamy, low-sugar plant-based shakes and powders powered by avocado oil and nutrient-rich ingredients.



Koia Protein Powder: 20g protein, 3g sugar, 21 vitamins and minerals.

20g protein, 3g sugar, 21 vitamins and minerals. Koia Elite Shake: 32g protein, avocado oil, and dairy-free deliciousness.

Find them at Whole Foods, Amazon, or drinkkoia.com.

Morey’s Wild Salmon Lemon Herb and Wild Flounder Garlic Herb

Forget takeout. Maurice seafood offers high-quality, responsibly sourced fish paired with gourmet marinades that cook in minutes. Perfect for quick, elevated meals at home.

Quick ideas:



Wild salmon with lemon herb, broccoli, and rice

Flounder garlic herb tacos with fresh veggies

Available at Publix and more at moreys.com.

Snack on Pecans

Pecans are the unsung heroes of spring snacking. With a naturally sweet, buttery flavor, they offer fiber, healthy fats, and minerals like zinc and copper. Just 19 halves a day delivers 11% of your fiber needs.

Add them to:



Spring salads

Homemade dips

Baked goods

Sweet-savory appetizers

Ready to spring clean your diet? Follow Mia on Instagram at @NutritionByMia and find more tips and recipes at nutritionbymia.com.