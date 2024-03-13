Spring into Action: Must-Have Connected Gadgets for the Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is here, and with it comes the promise of warmer weather, outdoor gatherings, and exciting events. Tech expert Jennifer Jolly joined Inside South Florida and shared her top picks for the latest and greatest connected gadgets to enhance your spring experience.

Fraud Protection with MasterCard

As March marks Fraud Prevention Month, Jennifer highlights the built-in fraud protection features of MasterCard. With zero liability on unauthorized transactions and additional security features like McAfee Total Protection and ID theft protection, MasterCard offers peace of mind for your financial transactions.

LG OLED evo G3 TV

Just in time for March Madness, Jennifer recommends the LG OLED evo G3 TV for the ultimate viewing experience. With stunning picture quality, improved brightness, and best-in-class gaming capabilities, this TV is a championship winner for any home entertainment setup.

Current Electric Grill

Upgrade your outdoor cooking with the Current Electric Grill, offering Smart Home connectivity and fully guided cooking instructions via a smartphone app. Enjoy the convenience of controlled cooking without open flames, smoke, or guesswork, and save 15% with code Jolly15.

Vtech Sleep Training Soothers

Help kids (and adults) get a good night's sleep with Vtech's family of sleep training soothers. These devices feature touch nightlights, ceiling projectors, Bluetooth speakers, and pre-programmed stories, music, and sounds to create the perfect bedtime atmosphere.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro

Make pool maintenance a breeze with the Beatbot AquaSense Pro, a five-in-one pool cleaning robot equipped with advanced AI, motors, and sensors. From scrubbing floors to cleaning walls and surfaces, this robot ensures crystal-clear pool water without the hassle.

With these innovative gadgets, you can spring into action and make the most of the season's festivities. For more information, visit Jennifer's website at techish.com and enjoy a happy and connected spring season.

