Spring Into Health This National Nutrition Month With These Fresh Finds

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Roxana Ehsani Nutrition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

March is National Nutrition Month, and there’s no better time to refresh your routine and "spring into health" with nourishing snacks and drinks. Registered dietitian Roxana Ehsani stopped by Inside South Florida to share her top picks for gut-friendly sips, brain-boosting beverages, and naturally sweet treats that can take your spring snacking to the next level.

Lifeway Kefir Flavor Fusion

First up, Roxana introduced us to Lifeway Kefir’s new Flavor Fusion line, now available at Milam’s grocery stores. Kefir, a fermented dairy drink, is rich in protein, calcium, and contains 12 live and active probiotic cultures to support gut health. It’s creamy, made with organic whole milk, and even lactose-free. Flavors like Matcha Latte, Pistachio, Rose, and Vanilla offer variety and versatility—perfect for smoothies, chia pudding, or a post-workout grab-and-go snack.

Natural Delights: Whole/Pitted & Coconut Mini

Next, Roxana spotlighted a better-for-you alternative to traditional Easter treats: Natural Delights Medjool Dates. These naturally sweet, caramel-tasting dates are packed with nutrients and won’t cause a sugar crash. Ideal for dessert boards, holiday recipes, or simply snacking, they come in forms like whole, pitted, and coconut-covered minis. Roxana even created a creamy caramel dip using the pitted version—perfect for dipping fresh fruit. You can find Natural Delights at Publix and Whole Foods Market.

Roots Focus

For those needing a mental boost, Roxana recommends Roots Focus Mind & Body stick packs. These convenient drink mixes combine caffeine with functional mushrooms to support memory, mental clarity, and long-term cognitive health. Available in a variety of refreshing flavors, they’re easy to mix with water and take on the go. You can find them atdrinkroots.com and on Amazon.

For More Information

From gut health to brain power and naturally sweet snacks, Roxana’s table of nutritious favorites makes it easier than ever to embrace a healthier lifestyle this spring. For more wellness tips and recipes, follow Roxana atroxanaehsani.com or on Instagram @roxana.ehsani_nutrition.