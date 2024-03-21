Spring into Health: Tips from Celebrity Physician Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As we transition from the chilly winter months to the warmer days of spring, it's essential to prioritize our health and wellness. To help us kickstart this journey, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, a renowned double board-certified celebrity physician, joined Inside South Florida to share some invaluable tips for getting healthier this spring and beyond.

"Spring is a great time to start your health assessment," says Dr. Metcalfe, emphasizing the importance of prevention. "Jump on the scale, look in the mirror, and evaluate your lifestyle. I'm here with just some simple suggestions on how to make healthy choices and get started on that journey."

When it comes to working out, Dr. Metcalfe recommends embracing the warmer weather and exploring new outdoor activities. However, she acknowledges that this can sometimes lead to sore muscles and aches. To combat this, she suggests using Arnicare Gel, which provides relief from everyday muscle aches, pain, and swelling, allowing for a pain-free, active lifestyle.

Brain health is another crucial aspect of overall wellness. Dr. Metcalfe recommends Cognizin, a brain health nutrient available in Karma Energy Water. This innovative hydration delivery system ensures that you receive the highest level of nutritional benefits, supporting brain energy, focus, and attention throughout the day.

When asked about the latest health trends, Dr. Metcalfe highlights the importance of supplements that work in multiple areas. She particularly recommends Isopure's new collagen peptides, which support healthy joints, hair, skin, and nails, along with immune support. Dr. Metcalfe personally enjoys adding a scoop of it to her morning coffee or smoothie for an easy and effective way to support everyday nutrition.

Dr. Metcalfe addresses the impact of technology on mental health, citing statistics from the United States Surgeon General. "One in three adults are on their technology almost constantly," she reveals. To encourage a break from screens, Dr. Metcalfe suggests taking advantage of Tracfone's unlimited carryover feature and disconnecting from technology to enjoy life offline.

For those eager to learn more about these health tips and products, Dr. Metcalfe directs them to visit TipsOnTV.com, where they can find additional information and resources.

