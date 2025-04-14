Spring Into Home Maintenance with Angie Hicks on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Angi. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring has sprung, and that means it’s time to give your home a little seasonal TLC! Inside South Florida welcomed back home expert Angie Hicks—yes, the Angie from Angi.com—with essential tips to keep your home running efficiently as the temps rise.

Tune-Up Your AC

Angie’s #1 tip? Get your air conditioning system tuned up before the heat really hits.

“It's an inexpensive project–$150 to $200–but it's going to make sure your air conditioner runs efficiently before we hit the hot peak of summer,” she says.

Outdoor Checklist

Before summer storms and hurricane season roll in, Angie recommends:



Inspecting your roof and gutters for loose tiles or shingles

Clearing limbs and debris from your yard

Refreshing mulch and tidying up landscaping

Checking outdoor faucets and hoses for leaks

Don’t Forget the Foundation

One area often overlooked? Your home’s foundation.

“Walk around see if you see any cracks,” Angie suggests. “If you do, go ahead and hire a pro to take a look at those and address them if necessary. If they're left untreated, you could end up with some really expensive repairs down the road.”

Indoors: Time to Deep Clean

Spring’s the perfect excuse to refresh your indoor appliances, too:



Vacuum your fridge coils, especially if you have pets

Toss expired condiments and deep-clean shelves

Run hot vinegar cycles in your washing machine to eliminate odor

Clean your dryer vent for better performance and fire prevention

Need a full checklist or help finding trusted pros? VisitAngi.com for spring maintenance guides, price estimates, and professional referrals. With these easy, practical tips, you’ll be ahead of the curve for a clean, safe, and efficient home this season.