Spring into Play: Elizabeth Werner’s Top Toy Picks for Easter 2025

As Easter approaches, Inside South Florida caught up with child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner to find out what the Easter Bunny is delivering this year. From creative collectibles to sensory play favorites, Werner shared her go-to picks that promise fun, learning, and plenty of springtime smiles.

Adventure Bay Airport Set

Perfect for fans of Paw Patrol, this playset lets little ones recreate their favorite rescue missions across seven different play areas, including a command center, fueling station, and vehicle launcher. It includes Chase, his squad racer, and Mayor Humdinger, making it an action-packed addition to any Easter basket.

Kinetic Sand Splash Starter Playset

The original moldable, mess-free sand just got a color-changing twist! Add warm and cool water to watch the sand transform right before your eyes. With built-in drainage, molds, and a rake, this set is great for sensory play at home or on the go.

Hatchimals Alive! Bestie Pool Party

These magical eggs hatch when placed in a heart-shaped pool filled with water. Kids will love watching their neon rainbow Hatchimals crack open and come to life. Each set comes with 14 accessories for poolside fun and imaginative play.

Sticker WOW!

Adorable, educational, and screen-free, these sticker books are a perfect addition to any Easter basket. Each set includes 300 reusable stickers, characters like Parsnip the Bunny and Sprinkles the Unicorn, and an activity pad that helps kids with counting and matching skills. Bonus: They’re refillable!

Blockables

These large wooden blocks come in bright colors and connect with easy-to-use clips. Kids can build, lift, and play with their creations—and when playtime’s over, the blocks store neatly inside their own carrying case. New smaller sets this year make them Easter Bunny-approved for basket stuffing!

For more information on all of Elizabeth’s Easter picks, visitWernerInfo.com. Whether you're planning the perfect basket or just looking to spark some joy this spring, these toys bring imagination, education, and hands-on fun—just in time for the holiday hop!