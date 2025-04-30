Spring into Wellness: Brooke Young Shares Must-Have Picks for a Healthier Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Brooke Young. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is in the air, and wellness expert Brooke Young stopped by Inside South Florida to share her favorite finds to help you feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to thrive this season.

ON3 Athletic

Kicking things off for gym-goers and outdoor fitness lovers, Brooke introduced ON3 Athletic, a premium greens powder packed with 11 grams of plant-based protein and over 60 nutrients, vitamins, and probiotics. Sourced from Japan and full of powerhouse ingredients like Pea Protein, Chlorella, MCT powder, Eleuthero (adaptogens), Almond Mushroom, Astaxanthin (antioxidants), Grain Koji (probiotics), Biotin, and Chlorella Growth Factor - this supplement supports performance, energy, and recovery. It's available as a 5-day travel-friendly pack and also a 30-day supply for a full-month of nutrition at www.on3athletic.com.

Wholesome Hippy

Next, Brooke spotlighted Wholesome Hippy, a Georgia-based self-care brand that’s all about natural relief and relaxation. Their Calm Creams blends magnesium, vitamin D3, turmeric, and arnica to ease stress, anxiety, and sore muscles—perfect after a day of spring activities. Vegan, cruelty-free, and available in scents like lavender chamomile and peppermint, it’s a feel-good ritual available online at www.wholesomehippy.com.

SealVax

Rounding out her spring picks was SealVax, a game-changing vacuum marination and food storage system ideal for meal prep and backyard barbecues. With their SEASON•SEAL vacuum-cycling technology, SealVax lets you marinate in minutes and reduce food waste with reusable mason jars that extend freshness. Find more at www.SealVax.com.

To keep up with all of Brooke’s wellness finds, follow her on Instagram@brookeeliseyoung.

From fitness fuel to self-care and smart kitchen hacks, Brooke’s picks are your ultimate spring refresh.