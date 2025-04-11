Spring into Wellness: Simple Tips from Marisa Brahney to Refresh Your Routine

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Evolution Fresh and The Vitamin Shoppe. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the days growing longer and the sun shining brighter, Inside South Florida welcomed Emmy-winning journalist and wellness expert Marisa Brahney to chat about easy ways to boost your energy and focus this spring—and stay on track with those health goals.

“Spring really gives us that motivation to start fresh,” says Brahney. “It's that perfect time to check in with ourselves. Whether that's making some healthier swaps, getting outside more, or just building those better habits, this is all about small steps to help us feel more energized, more focused, and our best selves.”

And as a busy mom herself, Marisa emphasizes one key ingredient: simplicity. “Small steps are the key to big results,” she says.

GLP-1 Support Supplement

One major recommendation from Brahney: GLP-1 Support from Whole Health RX, a science-backed supplement line designed for people on GLP-1 medications—or anyone managing weight and nutrient intake.

Available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe, the line includes protein, fiber, probiotics, and multivitamins. “They even have an all-in-one nutrient solution to fill in those nutrient gaps and help you feel your best and support you along your journey,” says Brahney. “This is doctor-approved and dietitian-formulated”

Find it at VitaminShoppe.com and stores nationwide.

Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda

Looking for a refreshing swap? Try Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda—a lightly fizzy, guilt-free alternative to sugary sodas.

It’s made with real, organic fruit–never from concentrate–with zero added sugar and just 45 calories per can. Plus, the 5g prebiotic fiber can support gut health. Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda is USDA organic, vegan, and gluten-free.

Flavors include Tropical Mango, Berry Burst, and Strawberry Vanilla.

Available at Whole Foods Market and major grocers.

Marisa’s Final Tips for a Spring Refresh



Keep it simple – Don’t try to change everything at once. Stick to consistency – Small daily habits make the biggest difference. Move more – Even a walk after meals can help. Choose “better-for-you” versions of things you already love. Supplement smartly – Especially if you’re cutting calories or nutrients.

Visit MarisaBrahney.com and click on the blog for product links, recipes, and more spring wellness advice.