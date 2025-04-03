Spring Projects Made Easy: Must-Have Home Improvement Products to Refresh Your Space

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Be The Best Home. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is here, and it’s the perfect time to refresh your home with a few easy upgrades. Chip Wade and Katheryn Emery have rounded up some of the best products on the market to help Inside South Florida viewers tackle their seasonal to-do list—from sealing cracks to transforming countertops and keeping bugs at bay.

DAP On The Go Touch-Ups

First up, the classic brand DAP is stepping into the modern era with its new DAP On The Go line. These mini versions of their top products—like Alex Plus and DryDex—are perfect for stashing in a drawer or toolbox. Whether you're sealing windows or patching walls, these small-but-mighty tools are ready when you are. For more information, visit DAP.com.

Beyond Paint

When it comes to revamping surfaces, Beyond Paint is a game changer. It’s an all-in-one bonder, primer, and sealer that works on cabinets, countertops, and even outdoor furniture—no sanding or stripping required. Available at Lowe’s and beyondpaint.com, you can even save 15% with the code BESTHOME.

Zevo Flying Insect Trap

Worried about spring pests? Enter Zevo Flying Insect Trap, an odorless, mess-free solution that uses UV and blue light to trap flying insects—day or night. It provides constant protection and even reminds you when it’s time to replace. Find it at major retailers for just $19.99.

Like-Nu Concrete Restoration Kit

Want to boost curb appeal without breaking the bank? Try the Like Nu Concrete Restoration Kit. Perfect for driveways, sidewalks, and pool decks, this two-part solution penetrates concrete to restore surfaces and protect against UV damage—for under $1 a square foot. Just spray and go! For more information, visit LikeNuConcrete.com.

Whether you’re sprucing up indoors or leveling up your landscaping, these tools and products make it easy to Be The Best Home this spring. For more details and where to shop, head to BeTheBestHome.com.