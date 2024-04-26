Spring Proposals: Choosing Diamonds That Do Good

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Diamonds Do Good and Jared. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As spring blossoms and love fills the air, many couples are considering taking the next step in their relationship with a proposal. While selecting the perfect diamond ring, it's essential to consider not only the traditional "four Cs" of diamonds (color, clarity, cut, and carat) but also a new fifth C: community.

Experts emphasize the significance of community impact when choosing a diamond. With over 80% of millennials and Gen Z consumers expressing a desire to support socially and environmentally conscious businesses, understanding the diamond's origin and its impact on local communities is increasingly important.

Natural diamonds, which contribute to over 80% of mining communities' value retention locally, play a significant role in supporting the livelihoods of millions worldwide. Employees in natural diamond mining companies often receive salaries that are 64% higher than the national average, leading to improved education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in these areas.

Furthermore, organizations like Diamonds Do Good, a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing education, technology, healthcare access, and wildlife preservation in natural diamond communities, highlight the positive contributions of the diamond industry. By supporting local jewelers who give back to their communities, consumers can contribute to these efforts and make a positive impact globally.

Shopping locally for natural diamonds not only ensures quality and authenticity but also promotes community well-being. Jewelers who reinvest part of their profits into local initiatives help foster sustainable development and prosperity in diamond-producing regions.

To learn more about the positive impact of natural diamonds and how you can contribute to community development, visit DiamondsDoGood.com or reach out to a local retailer near you. This spring, make your proposal not only a symbol of love but also a testament to supporting communities worldwide.