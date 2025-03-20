Spring Refresh: Beauty, Skincare, and Self-Care Must-Haves

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As spring blossoms, it's the perfect time to refresh your beauty and skincare routine with the season’s latest must-haves. From achieving radiant glass skin to staying fresh and fragrant, lifestyle expert Yesi Avila joined Inside South Florida to share some top spring discoveries to help you glow from head to toe.

Medicube Mini Booster Pro

Medicube, Korea’s hottest skincare brand, is making waves with its Mini Booster Pro—a glow-maximizing beauty wand designed to soothe skin, enhance skincare absorption, and boost radiance from within. The best part? It’s portable and easy to use, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go skincare. Whether at home or traveling, this compact yet powerful tool ensures trusted results anytime, anywhere. You can also try the Medicube Gentle Skincare Wand, a soothing and powerful tool designed for all skin types, especially troubled skin, enhancing after-spot care for a flawless complexion. You can find it on Amazon for $89.99.

Secret Whole Body Deodorant

With the season changing and more outdoor activities filling up our schedules, keeping odor in check is essential. My latest discovery at Costco is the Secret Whole Body Deodorant Spray, offering 72-hour freshness from pits to toes! This #1 awarded whole body deodorant is uniquely formulated with pH balance minerals, making it gentle enough to use everywhere—and it smells divine. Created with input from world-class perfumers, the clear-spray formula leaves no white marks or residue. And the best part? For a limited time, you can grab two sprays for just $19.99 at Costco—so don’t wait too long!

House of Creed Eladaria

Spring isn’t complete without a fresh new fragrance, and Creed Boutique has just launched Eladaria, a scent that redefines classic rose fragrances with a modern, radiant twist. Featuring notes of Mandarin, hints of Rose, and Cashmere Wood, this musky rose fragrance is both sophisticated and refreshing—perfect for welcoming the new season. You can find it atcreedboutique.com.

La Vie en Rose

While spring cleaning your space, don’t forget to refresh your wardrobe! La Vie en Rose has a beautiful selection of garden-fresh patterns, soft pastels, and radiant lingerie to help you welcome the season in style. From delicate sleepwear to cheerful loungewear, their chic and cozy collections offer limitless options to embrace the fresh, lively feel of spring. Find it at lavieenrose.com.

For More Information

From glowing skin and long-lasting freshness to a new signature scent and wardrobe upgrade, these spring essentials are perfect for embracing the new season. For more recommendations like these, visit Yesi.Style. Here’s to a season full of beauty, renewal, and radiant self-care!