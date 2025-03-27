Spring Refresh with Jon Salas: Home Moves, Hair Care & Cherry Blossom Getaways

Spring is in full bloom, and that means it’s time to refresh, reset, and maybe even relocate! Jon Salas returned to Inside South Florida with his signature energy and expert picks to help make the most of the season.

Piece of Cake Moving and Storage

With over 16 million Americans moving homes from March to June, Jon recommends Piece of Cake Moving & Storage for a seamless transition. From decluttering before the move to checking off your to-do list with packing plans and parking permits, Piece of Cake helps take the stress out of your spring move. Learn more and get a quote atmypieceofcakemove.com.

Bedsure Pet

For those staying put but wanting to refresh their space—don't forget about your furry friends! The Best Friends by Sheri pet couch from Bedsure is perfect for keeping pets cozy in style. Made with ultra-soft faux rabbit fur and supportive foam, it’s now available for over 20% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale through March 31.

Kreyol Essence

When it comes to personal care, Jon shared his hair and skin favorites. Kreyol Essence is a go-to for scalp health and hair growth, with hero products like their Save Our Scalp serum and Haitian Black Castor Oil. For more information, visit KreyolEssence.com.

Augustinus Bader

And for glowing skin, Augustinus Bader’s travel-friendly kit featuring their award-winning "The Cream" is a must-have. You can find their skincare line at Nordstrom, Saks, or Neiman Marcus.

Intercontinental DC

Thinking about a spring getaway? Jon recommends the InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf, which has teamed up with Nauti Charters for an exclusive cherry blossom cruise package. Guests can enjoy a two-night stay, valet parking, a private golden hour yacht ride along the Potomac, and a VIP dinner at the new farm-to-table restaurant, Willow Song. It's the ultimate way to experience D.C.'s famed cherry blossom season in style. For more information, call 202-878-8586.

For more of Jon’s spring essentials and lifestyle tips, visit his website, HelloJonSalas.com, or follow him on Instagram at @HelloJonSalas.