Spring Sips: The Best Seasonal Drinks to Try Now

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring has arrived, and with it comes a fresh lineup of must-try beverages perfect for warm-weather entertaining. Inside South Florida welcomed back Paul Zahn, lifestyle expert and beverage connoisseur, who shared his top picks for spring sippers—ranging from award-winning tequilas to bubbly Proseccos and indulgent chocolate liqueurs.

Cantera Negra Tequila

For tequila lovers, Cantera Negra offers an ultra-premium experience. This small-batch tequila, made from 100% fully mature agave, stands out because it contains no additives—just expert blending and smooth flavors. Named after the black volcanic rock found in Jalisco, Mexico, Cantera Negra delivers a rich and authentic taste. The Cantera Siesta, one of its signature cocktails, is a must-try for a warm-weather escape. Available at TotalWine.com.

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

For those who enjoy a dessert-like drink, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur offers indulgence in every sip. Made in Austria with Belgian chocolate, this liqueur comes in dark, milk, and white chocolate varieties—all gluten-free and crafted with natural ingredients. Whether mixing up an espresso martini or a spiked affogato (espresso poured over ice cream), Mozart is perfect for after-dinner drinks or as a host gift. Find it at ReserveBar.com.

Riondo Prosecco

Spring is the season for mimosas and spritz cocktails, and Riondo Prosecco delivers the perfect bubbly base. Produced in the Veneto region of northern Italy, this Prosecco features notes of pear, apple, and floral hints, making it refreshing on its own or ideal for a spring Bellini or mimosa. The best part? It’s available for under $11 at TotalWine.com, making it an affordable way to celebrate the season.

Truly Getaway Pack

For fans of hard seltzer, Truly has launched its Getaway Pack, featuring flavors inspired by nature’s most beloved environments. The lineup includes:



Tropic Like It’s Hot – A tropical paradise in a can, with pineapple and guava flavors.

Arctic Berry – A refreshing mix of blueberry and raspberry, reminiscent of the Arctic tundra.

Mountain Pear-Dise – A crisp pear-infused seltzer perfect for spring sipping.

With these flavors, Truly makes it easy to transition from winter to spring—and straight into summer. Find more info at TrulyHardSeltzer.com.

Where to Follow Paul Zahn

For more beverage recommendations, recipes, and lifestyle tips, follow Paul Zahn on Instagram (@PaulZahn) or visit PaulZahn.com.