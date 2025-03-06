Spring Sips: The Best Tequilas, Wines, and Waters to Try

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed back Paul Zahn, a lifestyle expert and beverage connoisseur, to showcase the top drink picks for spring—from premium tequila and Limoncello to Argentina’s latest wine innovation and the purest Icelandic water. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing cocktail, a bold new wine, or a non-alcoholic alternative, Paul had something for everyone.

Código 1530 Tequila

First up, Código 1530 Tequila, a premium, additive-free tequila made using a generations-old recipe. A standout from the collection is the Código 1530 Rosa, aged in French white oak barrels that previously held Napa Valley Cabernet wine, giving it a subtle pink hue and a light floral finish. This tequila is owned by country music legend George Strait, who even wrote a song about it!

Tasting Notes:



Floral notes with a light finish

Cabernet influence for a smooth, refined sip

Aged in uncharred wine barrels, unlike traditional bourbon-aged tequilas

Find it at TotalWine.com.

Villa Massa Limoncello

Next, Paul introduced Villa Massa Limoncello, a classic Italian digestif made with hand-harvested Sorrento lemons. This Limoncello has been crafted since 1890, following a traditional family recipe with zero preservatives or artificial ingredients.

Tasting Notes:



Fresh lemon aroma with a zesty, smooth finish

Made with EU-protected Sorrento lemons

Perfect for a refreshing Limoncello Spritz

For a delicious cocktail, pair it with Már De Frades, a Spanish sparkling wine. Find it at TotalWine.com.

Icelandic Glacial Water

For those who are sober-curious or sticking with Dry January beyond February, Icelandic Glacial Water is an ultra-pure, naturally alkaline water sourced from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland.



Filtered through lava rock for over 5,000 years

Naturally alkaline with a pH of 8.4

Available in still and sparkling flavors like Sicilian Lemon & Tahitian Lime

Find it at Publix or order home delivery at IcelandicGlacial.com.

Trivento White Malbec

Paul wrapped up his segment with the Trivento White Malbec, Argentina’s first-ever White Malbec, launched in 2023. This lighter, fresher take on traditional Malbec is ideal for spring, pairing perfectly with charcuterie boards, grilled seafood, and fresh salads.

Tasting Notes:



Bright raspberry and cherry flavors

Hints of red apple for a crisp, aromatic finish

Smooth, refreshing, and easy to sip

Pick up a bottle for under $15, making it an affordable yet unique addition to any gathering. Find it at TotalWine.com.

Where to Find Paul Zahn

For more beverage tips, trends, and recommendations, follow Paul Zahn on Instagram @paulzahn or on his website paulzahn.com.