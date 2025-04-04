Spring to Summer Style: Bold Trends and a Fresh Jewelry Drop with Matt Dillon

Spring has sprung—and with it, a bold new wave of fashion and fresh accessories. On Inside South Florida, style expert Matt Dillon took over the studio runway to showcase looks that merge structure, sparkle, and seasonal ease—all while making an exciting announcement of his own.

“I want to really preface the concept of investing in pieces that will take you through the entire spring to summer,” Dillon said. From tweed to tulle, vibrant colors to shimmering accessories, his mantra is clear: don’t fear fashion—wear what you love.

The segment featured standout looks, including:



Consuela Vanderbilt Costin in a pleated Delphi Collective dress paired with her brand-new clutch line, The Manna . Feminine, structured, and effortlessly chic.

. Feminine, structured, and effortlessly chic. Orlando Melendez in a pastel pink tweed ensemble, balancing classic masculinity with spring freshness. “Perfect material for the season,” Dillon noted.

Gina Tash stunned in a lace-forward bodycon that mixed daring cuts with delicate details. Her silver-and-gold mesh accessories from LetsBagItOnline.com elevated the entire look.

Ariel Dery closed out the fashion parade in a vibrant, fishtail-inspired gown with statement jewelry, proving color pops are here to stay.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, Matt Dillon revealed he’s launching his very own jewelry collection—a playful, stackable bracelet line inspired by the friendship trend and made in collaboration with NYC boutique Let’s Bag It. The collection is affordable, stylish, and made for everyone. Sets retail at $56 and are available in silver and gold.

Stay connected with Matt for fashion tips, trends, and new drops by following him on Instagram at @MattDillon1983. Your spring-to-summer wardrobe glow-up starts now.