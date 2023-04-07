Watch Now
Spring travel tips for 2023

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 07, 2023
Adventuresque Travel Boutique’s Founder, Natalia Yepes, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you when preparing to travel this Spring.

“What we can do is prepare ourselves mentally for potential delays. I always say bring food. You might not have time to get any later,” says Yepes. “If the airline provides you with a solution, you might want to take it right away because 20 minutes later that solution is going to be gone. You should bring your patience.”

