Spruce Up Your Spring with Paul Zahn's Top Picks for Home and Cocktails

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the warmer weather approaches and flowers begin to bloom, it's time to refresh both our homes and our spirits. And who better to guide us through the season's must-haves than lifestyle expert Paul Zahn? In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Paul shared his top picks for sprucing up your space and sipping on delightful springtime libations.

Burlington: Your One-Stop Spring Shopping Destination

When it comes to affordable yet stylish home decor, Burlington has you covered. Paul raved about the vast selection of items he found, from chic coffee mugs to fragrant candles and faux orchids. With options for every taste and budget, Burlington makes it easy to elevate your space without breaking the bank. Plus, they offer spring fashion essentials for the whole family, making it a true one-stop shop for all your seasonal needs. For more information, visit Burlington.com.

Honey Paloma: A Sweet Springtime Cocktail

No spring celebration is complete without a refreshing cocktail, and Paul has just the recipe for you. He introduced the Honey Paloma, featuring Barenjaeger Honey Liqueur. Made with 225 grams of honey per bottle, this gluten-free liqueur adds a delightful sweetness to any drink. Whether you order it online or pick it up locally, Barenjaeger is sure to impress with its rich history and all-natural ingredients. Find it available at ABC, Jensen’s, and Publix.

Hatozaki Japanese Whiskey: A Smooth Sip for Any Occasion

For those craving something a bit stronger, Paul recommends trying Hatozaki Japanese Whiskey. Known for its award-winning lineup, Hatozaki offers a range of options to suit every palate. Paul particularly enjoys the Small Batch variety, with its light cereal notes and hints of smoke and honey. Whether enjoyed neat or in a cocktail, Hot to Saki whiskey is sure to elevate any springtime gathering. Find it available at ABC, Jensen’s, and Publix.

Terlato Vineyards Pinot Grigio: A Crisp Companion for Spring Gatherings

To accompany your springtime soirées, Paul suggests pouring a glass of Terlato Vineyards Pinot Grigio. Hailing from the picturesque region of Friuli, Italy, this wine boasts notes of peach, pear, and citrus, making it the perfect pairing for grilled fish or a spring charcuterie board. At just $26 a bottle, it's an affordable luxury that's sure to impress your guests. For more information, visit Wine.com

With Paul Zahn's expert recommendations, you'll be ready to usher in the season with style and sophistication. From home decor to refreshing libations, these spring essentials are sure to brighten up your days and nights. Cheers to a season filled with warmth, laughter, and unforgettable moments! For more information, follow Paul on Instagram at @PaulZahn.