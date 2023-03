Square Pie City’s Owner and Operator, Jeremiah Bullfrog, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the development of the pizzeria.

“Square Pie City started as a pipe dream. We developed the pizza recipe, and we had something that was tasty. We tried out the Detroit style. I knew immediately we were on to a successful formula,” says Bullfrog. “We offer a little bit of everything for everyone. It's just about making people happy.”

For more information, visit SquarePieCity.com