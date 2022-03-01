St.Kitts: Travel to a place that is warm, safe, and full of adventure

It’s a new year and travel is back!

Time for a new outlook and new plans. There is no better way to make those plans than by focusing on safety and finding a destination that is easy to explore. Traveling safely in 2022 means picking a location with high vaccination rates and finding a destination that’s friendly and easy to explore. One of those beautiful locations is St. Kitts.

St. Kitt’s Minister of Tourism, The Honorable Lindsay Grant joined Inside South Florida to talk about ‘Shoulder Season’. Knowing about Shoulder Season is a secret weapon for experienced travelers. What that means is when it’s peak season somewhere, it’s shoulder season somewhere else. It’s a period of time when you can travel to a location, sidestep overcrowded attractions, and not be overwhelmed by the kind of hustle and bustle you’re trying to escape.

St. Kitts is an immersive travel experience that offers visitors an authentic Caribbean journey. It is an island rich in history is among the highest vaccinated Caribbean nations, and only vaccinated international travelers are allowed to visit.

